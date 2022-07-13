Injured Trafalgar officer thanks community for support in letter

Ofc. Dustin Moody said his prognosis is positive, but his recovery will be a "long and tedious process."

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A Trafalgar police officer seriously injured in a crash during a pursuit last month gave an update on his injuries and his recovery Wednesday.

Ofc. Dustin Moody crashed early in the morning on June 25 while in pursuit of 23-year-old Jacob Roberts of Nineveh. Moody was flown to Eskenazi Hospital with numerous injuries.

Roberts, who also crashed, died at the scene.

On July 13, Moody shared a letter to the community on the Trafalgar Police Department Facebook page. In the letter, he thanked those who have prayed for him, wrote letters of support and contributed financial donations to his family.

"I couldn't imagine working for any other agency during such a time," Moody wrote. "The Trafalgar Police Department and the community of Trafalgar have come together like no other place I have been with. The outpouring of support and love has been graciously overwhelming. Thank you all so much!"

Moody went on to describe his injuries, including "11 broken ribs, a spinal cord injury, a collapsed lung, and a broken femur and pelvis." He's had two surgeries already for the spinal cord, pelvis and femur injuries.

He said surgeons have given him a positive outlook for recovery, though it will be a "long and tedious process."