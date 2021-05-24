'TODAY' broadcasting live from the Brickyard Friday

Hoosiers will have a chance to appear on the virtual plaza for the popular morning show.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — NBC is celebrating the return of fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a big way. Monday, "TODAY" hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie announced the show would be broadcasting live from IMS Friday in preparation for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

It's part of the show's Reopening America series, which features cities across the United States that are making efforts to safely reopen and make their way into a new normal.

This year's pace car driver, Danica Patrick, and Mike Tirico of NBC Sports will be live at the track for the show.

Race fans, "TODAY" fans, and plain, old proud Hoosiers will also have a chance on appearing on the show's virtual plaza. With Rockefeller Plaza closed due to the pandemic, the show's iconic fan meeting spot has gone virtual.

To join the fun from the comfort of your home, go to today.com.