The Head and the Heart coming to Indy in September

Their tour also includes stops in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, Detroit on Sept. 29 and Chicago on Oct. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Head and The Heart will be making a stop in downtown Indianapolis during their Every Shade of Blue Tour this year.

The indie-folk band, known for songs like "Honeybee" and "Rivers and Roads," will play at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. They'll be joined by fellow musician Shakey Graves.

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured,” the band said in a statement. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

Their tour also includes stops in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23, Detroit on Sept. 29 and Chicago on Oct. 1.

Tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online here. Presale will run from Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m.

You’ve been waiting for this one….2022 tour dates! Honored to have our friends and special guests @ShakeyGraves @dawestheband & @JadeBirdMusic join us on the road this year.



Pre-sale goes live tomorrow 1/19 @10am local time.

Text us to get the pre-sale code 💙📲206-339-3209 pic.twitter.com/596It8lAEb — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) January 18, 2022

The band is also giving fans a chance to win a trip to Seattle where they'll receive a custom painting and watch a private acoustic performance from Jon, Charity and Matty.

Fans can enter for a chance to win by pre-saving The Head and The Heart's new song "Every Shade of Blue," which will be released Friday.

Want to have an Every Shade of Blue painting of your own?



Pre-save 'Every Shade of Blue' to be entered to win:



🔹A one-of-a-kind, original Klein blue painting hand-made by the band during the creation of their 'Every Shade of Blue' artwork......... pic.twitter.com/Wfz7GjPu7t — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) January 13, 2022

According to the band, the painting that's up for grabs is a one-of-a-kind, original Klein blue painting that was handmade by the band while they were creating "Every Shade of Blue."