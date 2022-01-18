Tuesday's performance of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at Clowes Memorial Hall postponed due to northeast weather

The musical will go on as scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 23 at Clowes Memorial Hall.

INDIANAPOLIS — Opening night of Broadway in Indianapolis' "Jesus Christ Superstar" has been postponed.

According to Broadway in Indianapolis, cast and crews of the national touring production were delayed in getting to Indianapolis due to inclement weather and travel conditions. "Jesus Christ Superstar" had performances in Boston Jan. 4-16, but NBC Boston reported areas of heavy snow Monday.

Although the Tuesday, Jan. 18 performance was postponed, the musical will go on as scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 23 at Clowes Memorial Hall.

"While we are working to reschedule this performance, you also have the option to exchange your tickets from this impacted performance to another performance of 'Jesus Christ Superstar,'" Broadway in Indianapolis said in a news release. "Should you opt to not exchange into a new performance, please hold onto your tickets while we attempt to reschedule your performance. Details will be sent to you by email as soon as they’re available."

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster and the Broadway in Indianapolis eClub for the Jan. 18 performance will be automatically refunded. Subscribers can exchange their tickets for another performance at broadwayinindianapolis.com or by calling 1-800-793-7469.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, "Jesus Christ Superstar" is set during the final weeks of Jesus Christ's life, as seen through the eyes of Judas. The sung-through rock opera features music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, respectively.