'I've had it up to here' | More problems at troubled apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants say the cold weather has caused even more problems for their troubled apartment complex on the north side.

"This is my neighbor's apartment. Their ceiling caved in," said Mark Linton, as he watched cellphone video he'd recorded over the weekend.

The footage shows water pouring from the ceiling, down into one of the apartments units at Lakeside Pointe at Nora.

"It flooded over into my apartment, carpets were all soaking wet," Linton said. "It's aggravating. You're just never certain of what's going to happen next."

Public records show 107 complaints to the Housing and Neighborhood Health unit from June 1 through Dec. 1, 2021 — including 42 pages of violation notices.

Complaints include water leaks, mold, no air conditioning last summer and no heat.

"This building has water, but no hot water," said John Brent, who has lived in the complex for 10 years. "And it's gotten to the point where I'm up to here with it."

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the complex at least 21 times in 2021. At one point, Citizens Energy threatened to turn off the water, telling tenants the owner hadn't been paying the bill.

Last year, Indiana's attorney general sued the complex and asked a judge to appoint a third party to oversee operations. Days later, the mortgage lender filed a foreclosure action.

The case appears to still be tied up in court. A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office told 13News on Jan. 12 to check back "in a few weeks."

Meanwhile, tenants like Mark Linton continue to wait.

"It's hard to find an affordable place to live, especially in this area," said Linton, who has lived at the complex for six years. "So I don't know what I'm going to do in the future."

Church groups, schools and other community organizations continue to step in and help. The nearby Jordan YMCA is offering families without hot water a place to shower.

Across the street from the complex, Nora Elementary (and other Washington Township schools) are also involved. After a fire last year, they helped families with clothing and other essential items.

Church and community groups are often found walking the grounds, helping tenants with everything from health department complaints to grocery store runs.

"They've made a world of difference," Linton said. "Raising light to the situation and helping us get some things resolved."

"I'm totally convinced that in the next few months, something's gonna happen one way or another," Brent said. "We're praying it's a good thing."

They hope those prayers are answered soon.