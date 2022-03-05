Avett Brothers playing at Garfield Park in August

After the first show sold out, the band added a second night's performance at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Avett Brothers are now set to play two shows at their Indianapolis tour stop this summer.

After the Aug. 20 show at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park sold out, the band has added a second date, Sunday, Aug. 21.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. ET. They will be available online here. Fans can also purchase tickets in-person at the Hi-Fi box office in Fountain Square. Ticket prices range from $55-$95.