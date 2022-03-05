Avett Brothers playing at Garfield Park in August

INDIANAPOLIS — The Avett Brothers are now set to play two shows at their Indianapolis tour stop this summer.
After the Aug. 20 show at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park sold out, the band has added a second date, Sunday, Aug. 21.
Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. ET. They will be available online here. Fans can also purchase tickets in-person at the Hi-Fi box office in Fountain Square. Ticket prices range from $55-$95.
The folk-rock band has been nominated for three Grammy Awards and made a splash in mainstream music with the release of their 2009 debut album "I And Love And You." Since then, the band has landed multiple albums on the Billboard charts, including 2020 release "The Third Gleam," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, No. 1 Rock Albums, and No. 1 Vinyl Albums.