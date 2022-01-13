Hanson coming to Indianapolis in August

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pop rock band Hanson is coming to Indianapolis this summer.

The brotherly trio will perform at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Wednesday, Aug. 10. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. ET through the band's website. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 18 at noon ET to Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

Hanson's latest album, titled "RED GREEN BLUE," will be released May 20.

The band, comprised of Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Zac Hanson, reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1997 with its debut single, "MMMBop."