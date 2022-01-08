WATCH: Doja Cat, AJR take the stage in Indianapolis despite freezing temperatures

After an alleged bomb threat and amid freezing temperatures, the performers Doja Cat and AJR still performed for concertgoers on Monument Circle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three-time Grammy nominated singer Doja Cat and pop trio AJR took to the stage on Monument Circle in Indianapolis amid a winter weather advisory and an alleged bomb threat.

The concert was put on as part of the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! series of shows. The performances were delayed about an hour and 45 minutes after the slated 5:00 p.m. start time.

Minutes before singers took the stage, crews were pouring ice onto the pavement in an attempt to mitigate hazardous conditions caused by a Winter Weather Advisory that was put into effect across central Indiana on Saturday night.

Truck stocked with more salt just got inside Monument Circle, some crew members throwing it down with their hands. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/B5fDU82e48 — Madison Stacey WTHR (@Madison_Stacey_) January 8, 2022

AJR, consisting of Jack, Ryan and Adam Brett Mett, appeared ahead of Doja Cat, playing their singles like "I'm Ready" to a crowd of hundreds who braved the cold temperatures to see them.

AJR JUST SIGNRD MY CAST THIS IS SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/7FaCm4tYtG — anna (@esnypilots) January 8, 2022

Headliner Doja Cat took the stage around 9:42 p.m. Concertgoers on social media praised her performance and a football ensemble which paid homage to the 2022 College Football National Championship.

Some fans waited hours to see the singer perform, but told 13News it was well worth the wait.

Rumors of a bomb threat. Freezing temperatures. No bathroom access.



Anything - fans here since 1 say - for Doja Cat. pic.twitter.com/tH4eWr6kgs — Madison Stacey WTHR (@Madison_Stacey_) January 8, 2022