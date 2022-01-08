IMPD: Man arrested after allegedly stating he had explosive outside College Football Playoff festivities

Police did not find an explosive and said they believe there is no active threat to the public.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man near the College Football Playoff festivities in downtown Indianapolis after witnesses said he spoke of carrying an explosive.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was trying to get through the security line at Monument Circle. Nearby witnesses told police the man said he had an explosive on him.

IMPD officers responded and searched the man's bag. They did not find an explosive.

The man was arrested for unrelated outstanding warrants and is in police custody, IMPD said.

Police said they believe there is no active threat and their investigation is ongoing.