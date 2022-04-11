Suspect in IU student's death arrested in New York

Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of Ethan Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of IU student Ethan Williams.

Police in New York City arrested and charged 26-year-old William Freeman for murder, alleging he shot and killed Williams, who was visiting Brooklyn.

A friend of Williams said they had never given up hope that an arrest would be made.

"I'm just glad it only took two years. I wish it would have taken two days," said Nick Holub.

Holub said he feels like he can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that NYPD made an arrest.

"The healing can begin. It's not just a waiting game that this could just happen to another kid that doesn't deserve to be hurt in any way," said Holub.

The past two years have been hard as they all waited for answers.

"There's a lot of emotions that go around. You just want to be positive. They're going to catch the person. It's not going to happen again. It's not going to happen to someone else," Holub said.

Williams, 20, enjoyed giving back to the community. In high school, he was part of the Indianapolis Mayor's Youth Council. His family and friends say he was a loving, smart generous person with a passion for reading and skateboarding.

In June, family, friends and supporters helped open Indy's newest skateboard park in Williams' honor. A fellow skateboarder, Holub said he still holds on tight to the memories he shared with Ethan.

"The one thing I miss is he was so smart and so nice. It's just one of those things where it's like you get this relationship with people over time, and when it's gone it sucks because you realize that's not going to happen anymore," said Holub.

Williams' family also never gave up on fighting for justice for their son. Now that they are one step closer, Holub said seeing this journey play out reminds him of what's important.

"Love your friends. Tell your friends you love them because it's unsure all the time," said Holub.