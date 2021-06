The crash near Shelbyville happened in a construction zone on I-74 near Shelbyville.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana state trooper's car was struck from behind early Friday morning in a construction zone on Interstate 74 near Shelbyville.

Traffic heading west on I-74 was diverted at State Road 9 for more than an hour while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene.

State police have not shared information about the extent of the trooper's injuries or what led up to the crash.

The highway was back open around 4:15 a.m.