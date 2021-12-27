Small Indiana town seeks reimbursement for water used during corncob pile fire

WINDFALL, Ind. — A small Indiana town is seeking reimbursement for 900,000 gallons of treated water used during a recent corncob pile fire.
The Windfall town clerk-treasurer said several volunteer fire departments used the water from their hydrants beginning on December 16.
The fire was at a business in the 3200 block of State Road 213 in Tipton County.
Crews spent nearly a week putting out the stubborn fire.
The clerk-treasure said the fire is outside of their city limits and she feels the town should be reimbursed.
