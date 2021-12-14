x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sleeping 10-year-old boy wounded by gunshots fired from outside east Indianapolis home

"Multiple shots" were fired early Tuesday morning into an apartment near 34th & Mitthoeffer, police said.
Credit: WTHR/Scott Graber
Metro police said a 10-year-old by was in stable condition after being wounded by gunfire from outside his home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — A 10-year-old Indianapolis boy was shot Tuesday morning as he slept in his bed.

Police said the gunfire came from outside his home.

The shooting happened around midnight at Amber Woods Apartments, near East 34th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police said multiple shots were fired into the home. It's not known if the occupants were targeted, and there was no immediate word on a possible suspect.

An IMPD spokesperson said the boy was in stable condition at a hospital.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Credit: WTHR/Scott Graber
Credit: WTHR/Scott Graber

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Indianapolis architectural firm offers help to storm-damaged Kentucky churches