Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a pawn shop on Pendleton Pike.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A teenager is in serious condition after being shot in Lawrence.

Police said the teen was attempting to rob an employee of the Indy Pawn on Pendleton Pike when gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot.

Medics transported the teen to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment.

The Indy Pawn employee was not injured.