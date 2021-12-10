Woman killed in west Indianapolis shooting; 4 shootings reported within an hour

Three other people were wounded in separate shootings across Indianapolis Friday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Majestic Lane, which is just west of North High School Road, north of West 38th Street.

Officers arrived to find one victim, an adult female, who had apparently been shot. The woman died at the scene from her injuries.

No other information about a potential suspect or motive is known at this time.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

The incident was among four shootings reported in the Indianapolis area in less than an hour Friday. One person is in serious condition following a shooting in the alley behind the McDonald's restaurant at East 16th and North Meridian streets near downtown.