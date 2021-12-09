2 shot, wounded in northwest Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on St. Thomas Boulevard near West 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition following a double shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded to the shooting on St. Thomas Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. and found two people who had apparently been shot. Police later said one of the victims was in critical condition, the other was in serious condition.

The location of the shooting is in the Spinnaker Court Apartments, just south of West 38th Street near Interstate 74.

No other details about the shooting or a potential suspect have been released.