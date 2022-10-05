Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend man

Stefan Thurman is missing from South Bend. He was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3:45 p.m.

SOUTH BEND, Ind — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing northern Indiana man.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 28-year-old Stefan Thurman, who was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22 at 3:45 p.m.

Thurman is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He's missing from South Bend, which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.