IMPD asks for help finding 24-year-old man last seen on city's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.

Police said Bernard Caillouet was last seen Saturday, Oct. 1 on the city's northwest side in the 4300 block of Georgetown Road, near Lafayette Road.

Caillouet is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and dark brown boots.

Police said Caillouet might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Caillouet's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.