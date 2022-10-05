Police asking for help finding missing Allen County woman

Patsy Dafforn is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

ALLEN COUNTY, Indiana — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 82-year-old Allen County woman.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Patsy Dafforn.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate SCW913. Dafforn was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Patsy is missing from Yoder, Indiana, which is about 110 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Patsy Dafforn, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.