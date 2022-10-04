4 shot in under an hour in Indianapolis

The first happened on the east side at the intersection of East Washington Street and South Euclid Avenue. The second on Tacoma Avenue on the near northeast side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened less than 10 minutes apart on Tuesday. And, less than an hour later, a fourth person who had been shot showed up at a northeast side hospital.

The first happened just after 6 p.m. on the east side of Indianapolis at the intersection of East Washington Street and South Euclid Avenue, located between South Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot.

Police tell 13News two suspects fired shots at a car on Washington Street that had three adults and a child inside. The car tried to leave the scene, but crashed into another vehicle.

Aggravated assault detectives are investigating the shooting, but have not released the names of the victims or their medical condition at this time.

The second happened minutes later, at around 6:10 p.m., on the near northeast side of the city.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Tacoma Avenue, near the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and 38th Street.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person, who also has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before 7 p.m. a fourth person who had been shot showed up at Community Hospital North, located at 8075 Shadeland Ave. near 82nd Street.

Police said the person was in stable condition. They have not provided further details about where the shooting originally happened or if it was related to the other shootings.