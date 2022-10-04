Man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's east side

Officers responded to the 5300 block of East Washington Street, near North Ritter Avenue, Tuesday around 6:15 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hallway after being shot at an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the Irvington Arms Apartments in the 5300 block of East Washington Street, a few blocks west of North Ritter Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

Police arrived and located a man in a hallway, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not shared any information on the circumstances of the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.