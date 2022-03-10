North Olney Street shooting leaves 1 person in critical condition

Police are investigating after a near eastside shooting left one person badly injured Monday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a near eastside shooting left one person badly injured Monday evening.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Olney Street, which is near East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Officers found an adult male down with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There's no word on what led to the shooting. Police said they had a juvenile in custody in connection with the case.