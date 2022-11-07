Police issue Silver Alert in search for man missing from Borden

Police have asked for help from the public in the search for 75-year-old Gregory Albers.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert in the search for a man missing from southern Indiana.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 75-year-old Gregory Albers.

Albers is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

He was was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415.

Albers is missing from Borden, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Department at 812-246-6996 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.