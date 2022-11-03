Carmel police searching for missing 24-year-old man

Police said Bernard Caillouet was last seen walking away from his home on the west side of Carmel on Saturday, Oct. 29.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are looking for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet who is missing from Carmel's far west side.

Caillouet was last seen walking away from his home in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive, west of Shelbourne Road near 116th Street, around 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Police describe him as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Caillouet left home without his phone, wallet and medication, but police said he is not believed to be in danger.

This is the second time in less than a month that Caillouet has gone missing. IMPD searched for him on the northwest side of Indianapolis in early October.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.