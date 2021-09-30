Silver Alert declared for missing Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Zionsville.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department is looking for 33-year-old Aaron Auxier, who was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m.
Auxier is described as a white man who's 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen driving a black 2021 GMC Sierra truck with an Indiana plate of TK2010CI.
Authorities believe Auxier is in danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Auxier's whereabouts should call the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.