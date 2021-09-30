Silver Alert declared for missing Zionsville man

Aaron Auxier was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Zionsville.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is looking for 33-year-old Aaron Auxier, who was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m.

Auxier is described as a white man who's 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2021 GMC Sierra truck with an Indiana plate of TK2010CI.

Authorities believe Auxier is in danger and may require medical assistance.