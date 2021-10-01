Reports: Gunfire outside stadium halts Carmel-Ben Davis football game

According to witnesses, no one inside the stadium was injured and the teams were sent to the locker room for safety.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gunshots have been reported on the campus of Ben Davis High School, halting a high school football game.

According to a tweet from Carmel Athletics, the gunshots were heard shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday during the Greyhounds' game against Ben Davis. The teams were sent to the locker room and those inside the stadium were reportedly safe.

The game is currently suspended at Ben Davis due to several gunshots outside of the stadium. All individuals inside the stadium are safe. Teams in the locker rooms. Updates will be provided. — Jim Inskeep (@carmelathletics) October 2, 2021

A short time later, the account tweeted that the game had been called and would not resume.

Another tweet, this one from WBDG-FM, said officers apprehended a suspect in the shooting, which occurred outside the football stadium. That tweet cited Wayne Township Schools police.

We are safe. Incident happened outside Giants Stadium. The suspect who fired shots has been apprehended per @WayneTwpSchools Police. — Indy's Giant 90.9 FM (@WBDGIndy) October 2, 2021

IMPD has not yet confirmed information about the reported gunshots or if there were any injuries.