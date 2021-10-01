Reports: Gunfire outside stadium halts Carmel-Ben Davis football game

INDIANAPOLIS — Gunshots have been reported on the campus of Ben Davis High School, halting a high school football game.
According to a tweet from Carmel Athletics, the gunshots were heard shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday during the Greyhounds' game against Ben Davis. The teams were sent to the locker room and those inside the stadium were reportedly safe.
A short time later, the account tweeted that the game had been called and would not resume.
Another tweet, this one from WBDG-FM, said officers apprehended a suspect in the shooting, which occurred outside the football stadium. That tweet cited Wayne Township Schools police.
IMPD has not yet confirmed information about the reported gunshots or if there were any injuries.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more details are confirmed.