Beech Grove man arrested for alleged shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A Beech Grove man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting from last week on Interstate 465 on the city's northeast side.

Indiana State Police troopers were investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, Sept. 21 on I-465 north, near Pendleton Pike. A semi-tractor trailer driver said someone shot at his vehicle, but he was not injured.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Darnell Middlebrook and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Middlebrook was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was due to road rage since they learned Middlebrook and the victim knew each other.