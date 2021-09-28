Teen dies after Westfield shooting

Westfield police arrested a man after they said he accidentally shot his stepson early Tuesday.
Police said they responded to the Casey Acres Apartments near West 176th Street and Spring Mill Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.
Officers located an 18-year-old inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the teen dead at the scene.
Police said the teen's stepfather, Garrick J. Baker, was intoxicated when he was handling a gun, which investigators said discharged and struck the teen.
Baker was arrested on an initial arrest charge of criminal recklessness.
Police confirmed the 18-year-old was a student at Westfield High School.
The case will now be reviewed by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to determine possible charges against Baker.