IMPD officers involved in shooting at north Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday night on the north side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Silverleaf Drive, which is part of the Reflections Apartments near 80th Street and Harcourt Road.

It is not clear at this time what led to the shooting. Metro police tweeted that no officers were injured in the shooting, but have not yet said if any civilians were injured.

IMPD is on-scene in the 8000 block of Silverleaf Drive where an officer-involved shooting has occurred. No officers were injured. Additional updates will be shared when they are available. pic.twitter.com/kkL9DLisKS — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 30, 2021