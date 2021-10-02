Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Oxford Street shooting

Police were called after a report of gunfire in the area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Friday.

A second person was injured.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of North Oxford Street just before midnight after someone reported the sound of gunfire.

Police found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced deceased. IMPD said the second victim was taken to a hospital but their condition was not known.