Alexandria police searching for missing man; Silver Alert declared

Alexandria police issued the Silver Alert Wednesday night for 64-year-old Barry Baker.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are searching for a 64-year-old man reported missing from Alexandria.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared Wednesday night for Barry Baker, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 220-pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in Anderson.

Baker was last seen wearing a white and blue Indianapolis Colts shirt, a black jacket, blue pajama pants and red shoes.

Police in Alexandria, Indiana initiated the Silver Alert.

Baker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information about Baker or his whereabouts, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 765-642-0221 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.