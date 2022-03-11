Franklin police ask for help locating missing 69-year-old man

According to police, Donald VanMeter was last seen wearing a beanie stocking cap, dark tan jacket, dark T-shirt, blue jeans and black Sketchers shoes.

FRANKLIN, Ind — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been reported missing.

According to police, 69-year-old Donald VanMeter was last seen wearing a beanie stocking cap, dark tan jacket, dark T-shirt, blue jeans and black Sketchers shoes.

VanMeter is described 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.

Police did not say when VanMeter went missing or where he was last seen.

Anyone with information on VanMeter's whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin Police Department Tip Line at 317-346-1100.

Franklin is roughly 25 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.