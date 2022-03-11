15-year-old arrested for Castleton armed robbery, car theft

The thefts happened in late February, and police gathered evidence before arresting the suspect Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested a 15-year-old on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in two armed robberies and an auto theft that happened in late February on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The teen has not yet been charged by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, and police have not shared his name.

According to IMPD, a man told a Marion County sheriff's deputy who was working off-duty security at Castleton Square Mall on Saturday, Feb. 26 that he was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot around 10:30 p.m. IMPD began an investigation into the robbery incident.

Within a half-hour of the armed robbery report, IMPD was called to the 8100 block of Castleway Court West, across 82nd Street from the mall, on a report of an auto theft. A man there told officers that his black 2018 Hyundai was stolen.

The next day, Feb. 27, police were called to the 2900 block of East Fall Creek Parkway South Drive, near Keystone Avenue, on a reported break-in. Officers said a man reported an unknown black vehicle in his driveway, which did not belong to him, and somebody had been inside the home.

Detectives were able to identify a possible suspect and searched his home on Thursday, March 3. They found evidence from the armed robbery and auto theft inside the home, and the stolen vehicle was located nearby.

On Wednesday, March 9, detectives arrested the 15-year-old for armed robbery and auto theft.