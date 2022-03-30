Man struck, killed by train Wednesday in Anderson

It happened just before 5 p.m. at a CSX crossing near the 3800 block of Raible Avenue.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at a CSX Railroad crossing near the 3800 block of Raible Avenue.

Officers responding to a report of an accident found the deceased victim on the tracks between 38th and 53rd streets.

The man's identity is being withheld, pending notification of family.

An Anderson Police crash investigation team responded but have since turned over the case to railroad police and the coroner's office.