Emergency management officials said the fire began around 3 p.m. on East 22nd Street.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Emergency crews in Anderson are on the scene of a large fire at Newco Metals.

The fire began around 3 p.m. near the old Mounds Mall on East 22nd Street.

Heavy black smoke is visible for several miles. Numerous fire agencies are assisting the Anderson Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.