Firefighters extinguish deadly house fire in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Firefighters extinguished a deadly house fire in Morgantown on Sunday.

The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a fatal house fire in the 1400 block of South 700 West, which is right between Franklin and Martinsville.

Mike Pruitt, deputy chief of the Bargersville Fire Department, said the fire was brought under control a little after 3:30 p.m.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office as well as Bargersville and White River Township firefighters are investigating.

