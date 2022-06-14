Auto club gives car lovers one-of-a-kind experience in downtown Indy

Auto club gives car lovers an incredible experience with over 80 luxury cars on display in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Silo Auto Club and Conservancy is a private car storage facility that hosts parties, has showings, and operates a full detail shop. It opened three years ago and gives car lovers an incredible experience with more than 80 luxury cars on display. Most owned by members of the club.

"When you come in, you're going to be surrounded by other car people," said Silo's founder Mike Simmons. "The car community in Indy right now really feels to me like it's really on the upswing."

Simmons bought the building on the corner of Washington Street and College Avenue about five years ago and opened Silo's doors in 2019.

"I think the hobby is healthy, and we just want to be a linchpin to that around here locally that people can really enjoy and appreciate," said Simmons, who described Silo as a country club for car enthusiasts.

People can store their cars in the garage and take them out whenever they please. There is also a lounge with a full bar that members may use.

The collection features Alexander Rossi's pace car from 2016 and an IndyCar from the IMS Museum.

For membership information, visit siloautoclub.com.