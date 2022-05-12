x
Cars

Mecum Spring Classic brings 2,500 collector cars for auction at Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Ray Evernham collection of 32 race cars headlines the 35th annual auto auction.
More than 2,500 cars will be auctioned off at the 2022 Mecum Spring Classic, including some that will be especially attractive to Indy 500 fans.

INDIANAPOLIS — Over nine days, more than 2,500 race cars, hot rods and other collector cars will be sold to the highest bidder at the Mecum Auction Spring Classic.

The 35th annual auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is bigger than ever this year. The auction runs May 13-21.

Several buildings at the fairgrounds are filled with cars ready for auction. 

"Whether they're here to buy them or just to look at them, people are able to connect with these cars, and whether they're childhood memories or family memories or whatever, every one of these cars has a story," said Mecum Auctions Chief Operating Officer Sam Murtaugh.

The Ray Evernham collection of 32 race cars headlines Mecum's Indy Spring Classic. Evernham was the longtime crew chief for NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon. They won 47 races and three Cup championships together. Evernham's cars go to the highest bidder on the final day of the nine-day auction.

Jeff Gordon, left, talks with Ray Evernham, right, during practice for Saturday's NASCAR Bank of America Sprint Cup series auto race in Concord, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014.

Evernham’s collection includes a 1969 Dodge Daytona that was the first stock car to top 200 miles an hour on a closed circuit with Buddy Baker at the wheel at Talladega in March of 1970.

Perhaps the most valuable car in the collection is Mario Andretti’s IndyCar championship winning car from 1965 and 1966. He also won Rookie of the Year at the Indianapolis 500 in the 1965 Brawner Hawk Ford Dean Van Lines Special. Evernham hopes to get at least $1.6 million for that car.

Mario Andretti’s IndyCar championship winning car from 1965 and 1966, the 1965 Brawner Hawk Ford Dean Van Lines Special, is up for auction at the Mecum Indy Spring Classic.

Retired Dr. Richard Foster from New Castle, Indiana, is selling his Indy 500 Corvette Pace Car collection. But you have to bid on all the cars as a package, expected to fetch at least $1.5 million.

"We get asked all the time what drives the value of a collector car," said Murtaugh said. "That's a tough one to answer. There's really no exact science behind it, but most of it is supply and demand."

If you can't afford a car, maybe you can bid on road art. Neon road signs are auctioned off each day before the vehicles.

Spectator tickets are $20 per person in advance online, and $30 at the door and online after May 12. Tickets are good for one day. Children 12 and younger get in free. Gates open daily at 8 a.m.

Vehicle auctions begin at 10 a.m. May 13-19, and at 9 a.m. May 20-21.

Bidder registration is available in advance online and on-site at the auction for $200. It includes admission for two to all nine auction days. For those unable to attend in person, telephone and online bidding options are also available.

