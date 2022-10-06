BMW owners take to the IMS road course

The automaker rented out the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for its "M Track Days," letting car owners turn hot laps in the new M Series cars.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar may have moved on with their season, but the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was full of activity this week.

BMW rented the track for the entire week and local owners got to turn some "hot laps" in the new M Series cars.

"I'm feeling like (Tony Kanaan). We're going through the Grand Prix track and the turns in these vehicles are absolutely amazing," said BMW owner Brett Damisch.

The car owners were smiling ear to ear after taking laps around the IMS road course.

"We took some laps, I think we got up to about 145 down the straightaway. We're getting ready to go back out there and hopefully get it up to 180 this time," Damisch said.

The thrill in doing that?

"I'm still shaking from it. I guess it's just being out here and being in a BMW," Damisch said.

"I'd been on the track before, but never had free reign to take my vehicle to the limits on it. This was a lot of fun," said BMW owner Greg Schmoll.

BMW had professional drivers leading the way, making sure everyone had a safe and fun time.

"These guys are very informative. It's nice when you're the following car, right behind the lead car, do as he does and everything else and it all just comes together," Schmoll said.

"It makes you want to come back more. it really does. As an instructor, that's what we live for, man," said BMW instructor Matt Scott. "When people come out of the car smiling, you know they that adrenaline rush they were looking for coming to the M Track Days."

A day to remember at the Speedway and a great way to start the weekend.