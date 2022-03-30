x
Driver dead after two-county police chase near Brownsburg

Police said the chase began in Indianapolis around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Credit: WTHR

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person is dead after a police chase ended near Brownsburg Wednesday afternoon.

Police began chasing the car in Indianapolis around 12:15 p.m. near Lynhurst Drive and Sumner Avenue for a traffic violation. 

Officers chased the car until the driver stopped on I-74 west near State Road 267 in Brownsburg.

Police said the driver fired shots from the vehicle after it had crashed.

Police believe the driver of the car died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

No officers fired shots during the incident, and no officers were injured. 

