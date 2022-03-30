Driver dead after two-county police chase near Brownsburg

Police said the chase began in Indianapolis around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person is dead after a police chase ended near Brownsburg Wednesday afternoon.

Police began chasing the car in Indianapolis around 12:15 p.m. near Lynhurst Drive and Sumner Avenue for a traffic violation.

Officers chased the car until the driver stopped on I-74 west near State Road 267 in Brownsburg.

Police said the driver fired shots from the vehicle after it had crashed.

#TrafficAlert



I-74 is closed in both directions at SR 267 near Brownsburg



A police pursuit ended in that area, the driver is refusing to exit the vehicle



Preliminary reports are the driver fired shots out of the vehicle, no injuries reported



Please avoid the area — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 30, 2022

Police believe the driver of the car died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

No officers fired shots during the incident, and no officers were injured.