Driver dead after two-county police chase near Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person is dead after a police chase ended near Brownsburg Wednesday afternoon.
Police began chasing the car in Indianapolis around 12:15 p.m. near Lynhurst Drive and Sumner Avenue for a traffic violation.
Officers chased the car until the driver stopped on I-74 west near State Road 267 in Brownsburg.
Police said the driver fired shots from the vehicle after it had crashed.
Police believe the driver of the car died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
No officers fired shots during the incident, and no officers were injured.
