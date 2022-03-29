Girl Scouts recognizing local first responders with free boxes of cookies

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is thanking local first responders by giving away free boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.
All first responders are invited to "Cookies for a Cause" on Thursday, March 31 from noon to 2 p.m. at 7201 Girl Scout Lane, near West 21st Street and North Girls School Road, on the west side of Indianapolis.
At the drive-thru booth, first responders will receive a free box of Girl Scout Cookies, milk from Prairie Farms and a boxed lunch from City Barbeque.
This year, 68,500 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were donated as part of the council's philanthropic program.
Click here to learn more about Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.
