Girl Scouts recognizing local first responders with free boxes of cookies

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is thanking local first responders by giving away free boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.

All first responders are invited to "Cookies for a Cause" on Thursday, March 31 from noon to 2 p.m. at 7201 Girl Scout Lane, near West 21st Street and North Girls School Road, on the west side of Indianapolis.

At the drive-thru booth, first responders will receive a free box of Girl Scout Cookies, milk from Prairie Farms and a boxed lunch from City Barbeque.

This year, 68,500 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were donated as part of the council's philanthropic program.

