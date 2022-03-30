2 arrested after IMPD chase on city's south side

The chase ended after roughly five miles when the vehicle crashed off-road on a trail near West Epler Avenue and Sandhurst Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a chase through the south side of Indianapolis.

Just before midnight, IMPD officers came across a vehicle with what appeared to be a stolen license plate near South Meridian Street and West Troy Avenue.

Police pulled the vehicle over, but the vehicle fled and went off the main road, striking two IMPD cars in the process.

The chase ended after roughly five miles when the vehicle crashed off-road on a trail near West Epler Avenue and Sandhurst Drive.

Police arrested the driver and passenger for unrelated warrants, in addition to other charges from the chase.

The driver was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain, while the passenger was checked out by medics at the scene and refused to go to a hospital.

There were two other police chases around central Indiana Tuesday night.

A suspect in a north side shooting was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on County Road 600 North and Northfield Drive in Brownsburg.

Police said the victim in the shooting, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

In Greenwood around 11 p.m., a woman was fatally shot by police officers after a vehicle pursuit ended outside the police department.