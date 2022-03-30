Woman fatally shot by Greenwood police officers following vehicle pursuit

The shooting occurred outside the Greenwood Police Department.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A woman was fatally shot by Greenwood police officers after a vehicle pursuit ended outside the police department late Tuesday, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Greenwood officers responded to a report of a possibly-intoxicated driver near the intersection of Madison Avenue and County Line Road.

Officers located the car on Madison Avenue south of that intersection, and a high-speed pursuit ensued through downtown Greenwood, police said.

The suspect was involved in a non-injury crash during the pursuit.

The chase continued to the back parking lot of the Greenwood Police Department, near the intersection of South Washington Street and Surina Way, where a police spokesman said officers blocked the entrances in an attempt to stop the suspect's erratic driving.

Several officers responded to the parking lot, where the driver and sole occupant of the car continued driving recklessly for several minutes, striking several police cars and nearly hitting officers, police said.

Multiple attempts were made to box in the car, but the woman rammed multiple squad cars. Multiple officers fired their guns, striking and killing the woman, police said.

Police said there is body camera and surveillance footage of the incident. The department was working to notify the woman's family early Wednesday.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.