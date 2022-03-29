IMPD: Suspect in north Indianapolis shooting captured after 2 county pursuit

Police said the investigation began with a shooting on Spyglass Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police police said a suspect in a north side shooting was taken into custody after a Tuesday evening pursuit.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a report of a person shot in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive discovered a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a hospital in "stable" condition.

Officers reported seeing a car that matched the description of a suspect's vehicle and tried to stop it. The driver refused to stop and was chased by police. The chase ended in a crash on County Road 600 North and Northfield Drive in Brownsburg.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries received in the crash.

Police are still investigating but say they are "confident the suspect responsible for the shooting is in custody and there is not an ongoing threat to the community."

An investigation involving what police described as "multiple scenes" is underway.