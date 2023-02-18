Shoppers return to Castleton Square Mall after 2nd shooting there this year

The shooting injured 18-year-old Curtis Wilson, who was also arrested for his alleged role in the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — The scene outside the Castleton Square Mall on Saturday looked a lot different from Friday afternoon, when the mall was surrounded with flashing lights, dozens of officers and K9 units investigating a shooting inside.

An IMPD spokesperson said Wilson was shot in the mall, then treated at a hospital before he was taken to the Adult Detention Center Saturday on an allegation of criminal recklessness.

It was the second shooting at the mall this year.

"I'm surprised and disappointed because this is a nice mall. I like coming out here. I like the experience when I come. So I'm hoping that doesn't happen anymore," said Jackie Gaston, who was shopping at the mall Saturday.

"It certainly strikes fear to people. I think it's important to know that once every blue moon something will happen. We shouldn't take that away from being a safe mall," said Sakou Diaby.

Gaston said the mall was crowded during her Saturday shopping trip, and everything seemed normal.

"I'm just happy that the people didn't let that damper their spirit to come out," said Gaston.

Both Gaston and Diaby said they appreciate mall management, Simon Property Group, increasing security this weekend and they hope it continues.

"They're having a good time. What happened didn't damper the spirit of people coming to the mall. They still came and I'll come back, too," said Gaston.

When she does, she said she's going to do the same thing she does everywhere else.