IMPD: 2 shot, 1 killed near Castleton Square Mall

A juvenile male has died after a shooting during an altercation outside Castleton Square Mall Tuesday evening.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the mall just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. According to Maj. Mike Leeper, officers found two people who had apparently been shot outside the mall.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other victim was stable, according to IMPD. The victim who was in critical condition died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said the deceased victim is a juvenile male. The other victim is an adult male.

A third male who was involved in the altercation has been cooperating with investigators, Leeper said. It is not clear if those involved in the altercation had a prior relationship to one another.

Occupants of the mall were evacuated after the shooting.

IMPD had initially asked people to avoid the area around the mall, but later said the area had been secured and there was no known threat to the public.