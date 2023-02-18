Friday's shooting is latest violent incident at Castleton Square Mall

Over the years, IMPD officers have responded to a number of fights and shootings at Castleton Square Mall, including a shooting in January that left a teenager dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday night's shooting inside Castleton Square Mall is far from the first time there have been issues where police have been called.

Over the years, IMPD officers have responded to a number of fights and shootings there, including a shooting in January that left a teenager dead.

In January 2015, a massive fight broke out inside the mall, reportedly involving hundreds of people. That fight inside ended in gunfire outside the mall. No one was hurt.

More than a year later, just after Christmas in 2016, police arrested seven teens after two fights broke out inside the mall. No one was hurt in that case either.

And in June 2020, police were on patrol in the area when they heard shots fired near one of Castleton Square Mall's entrances. They found a man who had been shot. He later died.

A year later, in July 2021, one person was shot and injured inside the mall.

Just over a month ago, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. died after a shooting that happened outside the mall on Jan. 3. A man was also injured in the shooting.

The victims' families said it started when Mason mistakenly reached for a door handle of the wrong car in the parking lot. A person inside the car opened fire.

A special prosecutor has been assigned in that case, telling 13News he's actively working with police to complete the investigate including determining if criminal charges should be filed.

Now, following Friday afternoon's shooting inside the mall, IMPD said they're taking this latest incident and security overall very seriously.

"Absolutely, serious as possible. The mall has been very inviting to our officers, they have extremely inviting staff and security, they're continuing to work with officers as well. There will be a high police presence throughout the evening as well, throughout the weekend as well," said IMPD Ofc. William Young. "Our officers who work this particular beat, the mall allows them to come in, walk in and engage with community members who may be shopping. So we'll be out here for some time trying to piece together exactly what occurred."