1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of North Mitthoefer Road, which is just south of 38th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting in a parking lot on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

IMPD said officers were called to the 3700 block of North Mitthoefer Road, which is just south of 38th Street, at around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his early 30s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Investigators say the man and two other people were in a car in a supermarket's parking lot when the shooting happened. The other two people suffered minor injuries from shrapnel and glass, police said.

Authorities have yet to identify the man who died and, as of Sunday evening, a suspect had not been identified or arrested.

Police said since the shooting happened in a busy shopping area, they're hoping some of the, possibly, many witnesses to this shooting will come forward with any information they may have.

This is the second person to be killed in that area in the last 48 hours and the ninth person to be injured in a shooting on Sunday alone.

Another person was killed Friday, just across the street from Sunday's deadly shooting. According to IMPD, a man was killed in the 9900 block of East 38th Street just before 11 p.m. IMPD detectives detained, then arrested 41-year-old Darius Butts for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

IMPD also confirmed eight people were injured in shootings that happened in the overnight hours Sunday.

Five of those people were hurt in the same shooting at an east side apartment complex. IMPD said a suspect was arrested in that shooting.