1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis late Thursday.
According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 9900 block of East 38th Street just before 11 p.m. and found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim, an adult male, was later pronounced deceased.
The location of the police run is a Marathon gas station at the corner of East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.
Police say they have one person in custody, but are searching for a vehicle of interest, described as a white panel van with "Angry Birds" characters on the side and the words "ice cream."