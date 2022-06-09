1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road on the far east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis late Thursday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 9900 block of East 38th Street just before 11 p.m. and found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, an adult male, was later pronounced deceased.

The location of the police run is a Marathon gas station at the corner of East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.