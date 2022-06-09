x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road on the far east side.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis late Thursday.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 9900 block of East 38th Street just before 11 p.m. and found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The victim, an adult male, was later pronounced deceased. 

The location of the police run is a Marathon gas station at the corner of East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. 

Police say they have one person in custody, but are searching for a vehicle of interest, described as a white panel van with "Angry Birds" characters on the side and the words "ice cream." 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Bond increased for woman who drove through Montpelier house, killing 2