Semi-truck topples over concrete divider in I-70 construction zone

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield firefighters shared photos of a terrifying scene on Interstate 70 eastbound after a semi-truck crashed in a construction zone.

Firefighters were called to a semi-truck crash at the 66 mile-marker on I-70 Sunday morning.

Photos from the scene showed a semi-truck toppled over the concrete dividers in a construction zone on the highway.

The Plainfield Fire Territory said no one was injured in the crash, but firefighters remained on the scene for an extended period of time because of the mess the crash created.

While they were working to clear the scene, there was a second crash, this time involving a tow truck.